Beaufort County opening up vaccines to everyone 18+

(WITN)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina county is opening up COVID-19 vaccines to everyone 18 years and up.

Beaufort County said starting Thursday, anyone 18 years and older can schedule a vaccine shot.

You can call the health department at 252-940-6150 or schedule an online appointment here.

The health department asks if you already have an appointment and can’t make it, it’s important that you cancel it so they can give the vaccine to someone else. To cancel, call 252-940-6150 or email bchealth@bchd.net.

So far, nearly 13,000 people in Beaufort County have received their first vaccine shot, and nearly 9,000 have been fully vaccinated.

