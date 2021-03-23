AstraZeneca vaccine close to approval in United States
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The United States could be getting another COVID-19 vaccine approved very soon.
AstraZeneca reported Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine is 79% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 cases in adults of all ages, with no serious side effects.
But after some patients started popping up with a rare blood clot last week in Europe, its use was temporarily suspended.
The AstraZeneca vaccine is made with a harmless cold virus that Dr. Rachel Roper at the Brody School of Medicine says is similar to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and says all vaccines are good, no matter which one you get.
Dr. Roper says Pfizer and Moderna are fairly new technology and are both an RNA vaccine.
Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca, however, are both live virus vaccines that infect the human cells but can’t replicate.
Dr. Roper said, months back there were hundreds of vaccines in trial in the world. She thinks there will be more in the future, hopefully getting to the point where supply is greater than demand, like a situation that’s happening in Craven County.
The Craven County Health Department is urging anyone who wants to get vaccinated, to make their appointment now with them, before this coming Friday.
Dr. Roper agrees that everyone should get vaccinated and she wants to clear up some rumors you may have heard about vaccines impacting fertility.
Dr. Roper said the only way a vaccine has ever affected fertility is that it keeps people alive so they can have children.
She said there is no vaccine that has any effect on fertility.
If AstraZeneca is approved, it will be the fourth COVID-19 vaccine here in the U.S.
If you want to sign up to get the vaccine in Craven County, you can head to their website, https://www.cravencountync.gov/153/Health.
The AstraZeneca vaccine has been authorized in more than 70 countries.
After last week’s suspension to investigate the blood clots, France, Germany, Italy and other countries have resumed their use of the vaccine and the World Health Organization has approved this.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said that many countries have authorized this vaccine and the fact that the U.S. has confirmed its efficacy and safety is an important contribution to global health.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.