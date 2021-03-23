AstraZeneca vaccine close to approval in United States

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The United States could be getting another COVID-19 vaccine approved very soon.

AstraZeneca reported Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine is 79% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 cases in adults of all ages, with no serious side effects.

But after some patients started popping up with a rare blood clot last week in Europe, its use was temporarily suspended.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is made with a harmless cold virus that Dr. Rachel Roper at the Brody School of Medicine says is similar to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and says all vaccines are good, no matter which one you get.

“There had been some concern raised about blood clots but the group of people that were vaccinated didn’t have any higher rate of blood clots than the normal population.”

Dr. Roper says Pfizer and Moderna are fairly new technology and are both an RNA vaccine.

Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca, however, are both live virus vaccines that infect the human cells but can’t replicate.

“These can’t replicate in your body, they can’t make you sick, there are certain virus that won’t do that. But you get a real good immune response typically from a live virus vaccine.”

Dr. Roper said, months back there were hundreds of vaccines in trial in the world. She thinks there will be more in the future, hopefully getting to the point where supply is greater than demand, like a situation that’s happening in Craven County.

“We knew that there was going to come to a point where we would have to do that where the vaccine would outpace the demand I just didn’t think it would be quite this soon. We have about 2300 doses but I bet we’ve still probably got close to 1500 available appointments that we need to fill between this time and Friday.”

The Craven County Health Department is urging anyone who wants to get vaccinated, to make their appointment now with them, before this coming Friday.

“We don’t want to see vaccines left on shelves, we don’t want to have to let the state know that we weren’t able to expend all that we were sent. The transmission rate is still above 20% per 100,000 in Craven County. We are still seeing cases of COVID out there so the viral activity in the community so the more people to get vaccinated the better it is for everyone.”

Dr. Roper agrees that everyone should get vaccinated and she wants to clear up some rumors you may have heard about vaccines impacting fertility.

Dr. Roper said the only way a vaccine has ever affected fertility is that it keeps people alive so they can have children.

She said there is no vaccine that has any effect on fertility.

If AstraZeneca is approved, it will be the fourth COVID-19 vaccine here in the U.S.

If you want to sign up to get the vaccine in Craven County, you can head to their website, https://www.cravencountync.gov/153/Health.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been authorized in more than 70 countries.

After last week’s suspension to investigate the blood clots, France, Germany, Italy and other countries have resumed their use of the vaccine and the World Health Organization has approved this.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that many countries have authorized this vaccine and the fact that the U.S. has confirmed its efficacy and safety is an important contribution to global health.

