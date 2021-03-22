Advertisement

Two wounded while sitting in vehicle parked in driveway

(WITN)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men were shot Sunday afternoon while sitting in a vehicle that was parked in a driveway.

Nash County deputies said the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. at a home on Highway 48, between Battleboro and Rocky Mount.

Thurman Lee, Jr. and Edwin Silver were both treated and released by UNC Nash Hospital last night for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Deputies say the men were sitting in the vehicle when the gunman came up from behind and opened fire.

No suspects have been named, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459-4121.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
UPDATE: Highway 264 near Farmville back open after multi-car crash
A fire damaged part of a building at Boat Works Marine in Washington Park on Sunday.
Crews fight fire at marina in Washington Park
Sammy Massey
Man arrested for Friday shooting that killed one, wounded another
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
US data shows AstraZeneca vaccine effective for all adults
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder

Latest News

Broadway actress visits Kinston theatre students through a virtual experience
Broadway actress visits Kinston theatre students through a virtual experience
Neuseway Nature Center reopens
Neuseway Nature Center reopens
Mobile vaccine clinic to be held a Grainger Stadium
Mobile vaccine clinic to be held a Grainger Stadium
AstraZeneca vaccine close to approval in United States
AstraZeneca vaccine close to approval in United States
AstraZeneca could be approved in U.S. fairly soon.
AstraZeneca vaccine close to approval in United States