Two wounded while sitting in vehicle parked in driveway

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men were shot Sunday afternoon while sitting in a vehicle that was parked in a driveway.

Nash County deputies said the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. at a home on Highway 48, between Battleboro and Rocky Mount.

Thurman Lee, Jr. and Edwin Silver were both treated and released by UNC Nash Hospital last night for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Deputies say the men were sitting in the vehicle when the gunman came up from behind and opened fire.

No suspects have been named, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459-4121.

