Man arrested for Friday shooting that killed one, wounded another

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man was arrested Monday morning for a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Sammy Massey is charged with murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Halifax County deputies say the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Colonial Drive. Jose Gayton, 27, from Texas, died later at a hospital, while Rilley Johnson, 26, of Roanoke Rapids, is recovering after she was shot in the chest.

The 44-year-old Massey was arrested around 5:30 a.m. at the Baymont Inn. He’s being held without bond, deputies say.

