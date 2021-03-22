Local Aquarium to benefit from national fundraising concert

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - The past 12 months have been hard on many businesses, that includes a local aquarium that was forced to shutter its doors for six months because of the pandemic, all while still caring for thousands of animals.

The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores typically sees around 400,000 visitors each year, but in 2020, they saw just a fraction of that according to Aquarium Director Liz Baird.

“The financial implications of not having anyone come in while we were closed will impact us not only for this year but for next year as well, and the timed tickets mean we only have about 25% of our normal attendance coming in during our busiest season,” said Baird.

The lack of ticket sales in 2020 and the capacity limits they are still implementing means that there are fewer visitors coming through each day. Baird says while ticket sales are not their only source of revenue it is a huge part of it.

”We’re really fortunate to have all of these different ways we receive funding, thanks to the aquarium society and the support through the state and through our admissions but it has made a huge impact on our budget for this year and next year as well,” said Baird.

The Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium is not in a unique situation unfortunately, that’s why the Association of Zoos and Aquariums has teamed up with several country music artists like Brad Paisley and Old Dominion to host a virtual concert.

A portion of the ticket sales for the $30.00 event will go directly to the PKS Aquarium, as well as the hundreds of other struggling zoos and aquariums nationwide.

“What a great way to spend some time with your family, and enjoy great music, everyone can watch at the same time. They’ll be able to see footage from zoos and aquariums from across the nation and part of the ticket funds comes directly to us,” explained Baird.

The event is being held on March 31st, and you can find more information on https://www.alltogetherforanimals.com/ and you can buy your ticket for the event here, http://bit.ly/30MybBe this link makes sure your donation goes to NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.

