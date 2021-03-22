Jim’s Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild Monday

Monday & Tuesday

The low pressure system that kept us breezy over the weekend will be pulling away from the coast by late Tuesday. The low will still be close enough to keep the clouds intact with a few coastal showers both Monday and Tuesday. With mostly cloudy skies and winds holding out of the northeast at 10-20 mph highs will stay capped in the mid 60s with lows near 50°.

Wednesday & Thursday

Winds will relax and clouds will part as head towards the middle of the week. Temperatures will be able to climb back out of the 60s with winds shifting from the northeast to the south. Highs will hit the low 70s Wednesday and the mid 70s by Thursday. The sunshine will be a nice addition to the warming weather, putting the spring feeling back into the forecast.

Friday

A frontal system will approach Thursday night into Friday bringing our next rain chance with it. Timing is still being determined, but as of now, it looks like the best rain chance will arrive Friday morning. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s both days with a steady flow of warm air out of the south. Overnight lows will only drop to the upper 50s and low 60s as the warm air moves in. Thunderstorms will be possible along the frontal line, and if the morning timing holds true, this will help limit the severe weather potential.