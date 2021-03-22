UPDATE: Highway 264 near Farmville back open after multi-car crash

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Fire Department Chief Tommy Brady says Highway 264 near Farmville is back open.

Brady says there was a multi-vehicle crash near Wesley Church Road.

Brady says some of the people involved were taken the hospital, but are expected to be okay.

Highway 264 near Farmville is slow Monday morning after a few crashes.

Farmville Fire Department Chief Tommy Brady says drivers are being detoured from the westbound lanes. A WITN viewer told us traffic at one point was backed up for about a mile.

