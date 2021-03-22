Advertisement

Greene County opening vaccinations to all groups

Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina county has opened up vaccine to everyone 18 and over.

Greene County Health Director Joy Brock says appointments are now available for all groups.

Brock said they opened up to Group 4, which consists of several essential workers, on Monday. By Wednesday, they realized they could move on.

“We had booked all the appointments from Group 4 that we needed to and we were ready to move to Group 5,” said Brock. “We don’t want vaccine just sitting on the shelves. If it’s here, we want to give it out.”

Brock explained they’re able to offer doses more people because they have more vaccines coming in, and supply now matches demand. She said they are vaccinating around 140 people a day.

This is good news for long-time Greene County resident Ralph Turnage.

“I think it’s a good thing...it’d be nice if everybody would take it,” he said. “Might be the best way we get rid of the virus, if everybody would take it.”

To schedule an appointment, call the Greene County Health Department at 252-747-8181, 252-747-8182, or 252-747-8183.

Data from DHHS shows 20% of Greene County’s population has been partially vaccinated, while 13.4% are now fully vaccinated.

