Crews fight fire at marina in Washington Park

A fire damaged part of a building at Boat Works Marine in Washington Park on Sunday.
A fire damaged part of a building at Boat Works Marine in Washington Park on Sunday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WASHINGTON PARK, N.C. (WITN) - Fire crews put out a fire at Boat Works Marine at 110 River Road in Washington Park Sunday evening.

Around 8 p.m. witnesses saw firefighters at the marina putting out the fire. Viewer video and photos from around that time show some fire and smoke damage to the building, but no active flames.

Stacy Drakeford, director of police and fire services, said Washington Fire and Bunyan Fire were on scene to put out the fire. Drakeford said it appears the fire started in the attic area, but didn’t affect the other half of the building.

No one was inside the building, according to Drakeford.

Boat Works owner Larry Hodgkins says he believes the initial cause was electrical, but the official cause of the fire is under investigation.

Hodgkins says the damage to the building, which serves partially as a lounge area for guests, was minimal, thanks to the quick work of a volunteer firefighter who spotted the fire in its early stages and called it in.

“We’re really fortunate, and the firefighters and first responders did a tremendous job tonight,” said Hodgkins.

