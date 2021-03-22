Advertisement

Craven County has 1,000+ doses available for anyone 18 & older

(WITN)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking for a COVID-19 vaccine, and are not part of the four groups eligible, you might want to check out the Craven County Health Department.

The county said it received some 2,300 doses of the vaccine this week, and they have over 1,000 appointments available. The shots have to be used by Friday, so they are making it available for anyone 18 years of age or older.

Those with internet can go online and schedule the appointment through the county’s vaccine information page, while anyone else can call 252-636-6693 for help.

