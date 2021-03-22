Colerain firefighters put out fan fire inside building

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters put out a fire in their own building Sunday night.

Bertie County Sheriff John Holley says an exhaust fan in the bathroom of the Colerain Fire Department fell on the floor and caught fire. Luckily, crews were nearby and able to put it out quickly to avoid significant damage.

Sheriff Holley says there was minor smoke and insulation damage. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.