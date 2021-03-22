Charlie’s Forecast: Low pressure finally exits Tuesday

Tuesday

A low pressure system has been anchored off the coast of Cape Fear for last several days, and while it is expected to exit the area Tuesday, the weather pattern we’ve been stuck in the past three days will be with us again. Northeasterly winds will blow in at 10 to 15 mph for inland communities while the coast again sees winds range between 20 to 30 mph. Highs will max out in the mid to upper 60s with only a few sun breaks expected through the afternoon.

Wednesday & Thursday

Winds will relax and clouds will part as head towards the middle of the week. Temperatures will be able to climb back out of the 60s with winds shifting from the northeast to the south. Highs will hit the low 70s Wednesday and the mid 70s by Thursday. The sunshine will be a nice addition to the warming weather, putting the spring feeling back into the forecast.

Friday

A frontal system will approach Thursday night into Friday bringing our next rain chance with it. Timing is still being determined, but as of now, it looks like the best rain chance will arrive Friday morning. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s both days with a steady flow of warm air out of the south. Overnight lows will only drop to the upper 50s and low 60s as the warm air moves in. Thunderstorms will be possible along the frontal line, and if the morning timing holds true, this will help limit the severe weather potential.