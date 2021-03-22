Advertisement

Bodies of ten dogs discovered during Robeson County roadside cleanup project

A weekend litter pickup made a gruesome discovery.
A weekend litter pickup made a gruesome discovery.
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A disturbing discovery was made by first responders working on a roadside cleanup project after several dead dogs are found in trash bags.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says that ten dogs, mostly pit bulls, were found in a ditch bank in trash bags.

Officials say the animals were found during the Operation Spring Cleaning event.

The sheriff’s office asking anyone with information about the animals to give them a call at 910-671-3100.

