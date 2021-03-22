Advertisement

Air travelers top 1.5 million for first time in over a year

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The recovery in air travel is becoming more real.

More than 1.5 million people streamed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Sunday, the largest number since the middle of March last year, when the pandemic was just beginning to hit hard in the United States.

That makes 11 straight days with more than 1 million air passengers.

Airline executives say bookings are rising as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, air travel remains around a quarter below the crowds seen at this time in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
UPDATE: Highway 264 near Farmville back open after multi-car crash
A fire damaged part of a building at Boat Works Marine in Washington Park on Sunday.
Crews fight fire at marina in Washington Park
Sammy Massey
Man arrested for Friday shooting that killed one, wounded another
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
US data shows AstraZeneca vaccine effective for all adults
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder

Latest News

Doctors say the injuries to the boy's shoulder could have long term effects on his mobility,...
Parents call for Fla. beach closure after 9-year-old bitten by alleged shark
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Broadway actress visits Kinston theatre students through a virtual experience
Broadway actress visits Kinston theatre students through a virtual experience
Neuseway Nature Center reopens
Neuseway Nature Center reopens
Mobile vaccine clinic to be held a Grainger Stadium
Mobile vaccine clinic to be held a Grainger Stadium