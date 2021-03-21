Advertisement

New Bern welcomes new police chief

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Patrick Gallager was sworn in Saturday morning as New Bern Police Department’s new Chief of Police.

The ceremony was small and according to the department, the chief is anxious to start.

“Congratulations Chief Gallagher and we all are looking forward to your leadership and future direction for the NBPD.”

City of New Bern, NC Police Department's Facebook page

Chief Gallager will take over after the retirement of Chief Toussaint E. Summers Jr., who served the New Bern community for decades.

“Chief Toussaint E. Summers Jr., you have made an IMPACT in the many lives that you have touched over your 45 years of service. Trust in the fact that we, the men and women both sworn and non-sworn, that have served with you throughout the years, now have the watch. Fair winds and following seas. Enjoy your retirement.”

City of New Bern, NC Police Department's Facebook page

