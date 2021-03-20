Advertisement

Schools weigh-in on New CDC Guidelines in the classroom

By Stacia Strong
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the past years, schools nationwide have continually updated how they operate to follow state and federal health guidelines. And things are once again changing as the CDC relaxed some school social distancing guidance.

The Centers for Disease Control now says the six feet social distancing guideline in classrooms can decrease to three feet as long as masks and other safety measures are taken.

Craven County Health Director Scott Harrelson says he is comfortable with these changes, citing the studies that have been done in some private schools and in other countries.

“They found really through trial and error that with the masks and other precautions that the 3 feet seem to work pretty well in schools,” said Harrelson.

For Elementary School Principal Debbie Hurst, the new guidance won’t necessarily change how their classrooms are set up of the number of students in each classroom, but it does allow for a little bit of freedom.

“This will maybe give the teachers more of a little bit of bringing a few of the kids closer together for small group work and things like that, still, of course wearing the masks and make sure we still do the three feet,” said Hurst.

Her school and many others will continue pushing the six feet social distancing wherever possible and masks are still required. Hurst also said over half of her staff have received at least their first vaccine dose.

The new guidance does say that six feet distance is still needed between adults and students when they are taking part in high transmission activities like singing, eating, or playing sports.

