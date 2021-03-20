94-year-old World War II veteran honored in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A 94-year-old World War II veteran has spent much of the last year staying inside because of the pandemic.

He took a few steps out his front door in Morehead City on Saturday for a ceremony honoring his service.

Richard Walker Flynn was drafted in 1944 and fought in Italy.

“Very proud day today,” said Richard Walker Flynn’s son, who is also named Richard.

“People like my father, men and women, served to make it what it is and survive,” Richard said. “I would not be here if my dad did not come home from overseas.”

We often hear parents proud of their kids.

“I have a lot of pride,” Richard said. I’m very proud of my dad.”

It can certainly work both ways. Flynn was recognized by the Sons of the American Revolution on Saturday morning. Flynn spent plenty of time over the years telling his son stories about his time in the war.

“He said it was either having to go hiking in the morning or he could go skiing,” Richard said. “So he went skiing in the Alps. That was his workout.”

“He also had some time over there helping to preserve the liberty here and around the world.”

Flynn received the War Service Medal, which first started being authorized in 1899. He was also inducted into the Sons of the American Revolution World War II Veterans Corps.

“Today was about the biggest event in our year and I know it’s probably going to stick with him for quite a long time to come,” Richard said.

I’ve learned to have patience from my father. He’s a very patient and humble person.”

“It’s just too much to absorb,” says Richard Walker Flynn. “I’m honored by the honor that has been bestowed on me.”

