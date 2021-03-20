New website launches to increase access to research and educational resources

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The University of North Carolina System is launching a new website, OpenUNC, to make it easier to access research and other educational resources.

System leaders said the website, sponsored by the UNC University Library Advisory Council (ULAC), helps advance open research practices, open access publication methods, open dissemination of research outputs, and open educational resources.

It also provides easy access to all open access journals published at UNC System institutions, as well as open access monographs published by the UNC Press.

OpenUNC also provides links to repositories and open publishing contacts at each university.

Council members say faculty and students across the UNC System power innovation and economic development, and their creativity enriches our culture and environment. But say, much of their work is publicly available but can be difficult to find.

“Universal access to knowledge in an environment of open scholarship and shared creativity supports UNC’s mission to discover, create, transmit, and apply knowledge to address the needs of individuals and society,” said Janice S. Lewis, director of Academic Library Services at East Carolina University and past ULAC chair. “We hope that OpenUNC will facilitate discovery and access to knowledge produced at our institutions and that it can promote the robust adoption of open research and publishing practices.”

Council leaders say Lewis helped envision and identify content for OpenUNC. It was designed by East Carolina University webmaster Michael Tucker and will be maintained by ULAC’s Scholarly Communication Working Group.

“ULAC is delighted to share all types of open creative endeavors from UNC System institutions with the world through the OpenUNC platform,” said Anne Cooper Moore, chair of ULAC and dean of UNC Charlotte’s J. Murrey Atkins Library. “We hope members of our communities will contribute their works so others can benefit from their expertise.”

