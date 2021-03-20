J.H. Rose, Tarboro and Farmville Central roll in Week 4 of high school football

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The J.H. Rose, Tarboro and Farmville Central football teams rolled Friday night during Week 4 of the high school football season.

FINAL SCORES

Wednesday, March 17

John A. Holmes 57 - North Edgecombe 6

Northeastern 40 - Currituck 12

Thursday, March 18

Bear Grass Charter at Jones Senior - PPD

Friday, March 19

Tarboro 53 - Northside-Pinetown 14

J.H. Rose 58 - C.B. Aycock 14

Farmville Central 54 - North Johnston 0

Northern Nash 39 - Southern Nash 14

Croatan 54 - Trask 0

East Carteret 58 - Dixon 0

Franklinton 27 - Fike 12

Princeton 62 - Hobbton 6

Northside-Jacksonville 21 - Swansboro 7

Richlands 19 - Pender County 0

North Duplin 43 - Union 6

Rocky Mount 21 - Hunt 7

West Carteret 24 - Jacksonville 19

East Duplin 28 - Wallace-Rose Hill 23

Clinton 30 - Midway 14

Havelock 62 - White Oak 0

Southside 28 - Northampton County 22

James Kenan 30 - Goldsboro 20

SouthWest Edgecombe 39 - Nash Central 14

North Moore at Spring Creek - PPD to March 26

Gates County at Perquimans - PPD to April 5

UPDATE SCHEDULE

Saturday, March 20

First Flight at Hertford County - 3 p.m.

Eastern Wayne at New Bern - PPD

Camden County at Manteo - 6 p.m.

D.H. Conley at Washington - 6:30 p.m.

Monday, March 22

Bear Grass Charter at Jones Senior - 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Rosewood - 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Pamlico County - 6 p.m.

Beddingfield at North Pitt - 6 p.m.

Kinston at Greene Central - 6:30 p.m.

North Lenoir at West Craven - 6:30 p.m.

South Lenoir at Ayden-Grifton - TBA

South Central at Southern Wayne - TBA

Tuesday, March 23

Edenton-Holmes at Camden County - 6 p.m.

Richlands at East Carteret - 6:30 p.m.

Kinston at Washington - PPD to April 5

Heidie Trask at Pender County - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24

John A. Holmes at Camden - 6 p.m.

