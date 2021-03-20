J.H. Rose, Tarboro and Farmville Central roll in Week 4 of high school football
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The J.H. Rose, Tarboro and Farmville Central football teams rolled Friday night during Week 4 of the high school football season.
FINAL SCORES
Wednesday, March 17
John A. Holmes 57 - North Edgecombe 6
Northeastern 40 - Currituck 12
Thursday, March 18
Bear Grass Charter at Jones Senior - PPD
Friday, March 19
Tarboro 53 - Northside-Pinetown 14
J.H. Rose 58 - C.B. Aycock 14
Farmville Central 54 - North Johnston 0
Northern Nash 39 - Southern Nash 14
Croatan 54 - Trask 0
East Carteret 58 - Dixon 0
Franklinton 27 - Fike 12
Princeton 62 - Hobbton 6
Northside-Jacksonville 21 - Swansboro 7
Richlands 19 - Pender County 0
North Duplin 43 - Union 6
Rocky Mount 21 - Hunt 7
West Carteret 24 - Jacksonville 19
East Duplin 28 - Wallace-Rose Hill 23
Clinton 30 - Midway 14
Havelock 62 - White Oak 0
Southside 28 - Northampton County 22
James Kenan 30 - Goldsboro 20
SouthWest Edgecombe 39 - Nash Central 14
North Moore at Spring Creek - PPD to March 26
Gates County at Perquimans - PPD to April 5
UPDATE SCHEDULE
Saturday, March 20
First Flight at Hertford County - 3 p.m.
Eastern Wayne at New Bern - PPD
Camden County at Manteo - 6 p.m.
D.H. Conley at Washington - 6:30 p.m.
Monday, March 22
Bear Grass Charter at Jones Senior - 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Rosewood - 5:30 p.m.
Riverside at Pamlico County - 6 p.m.
Beddingfield at North Pitt - 6 p.m.
Kinston at Greene Central - 6:30 p.m.
North Lenoir at West Craven - 6:30 p.m.
South Lenoir at Ayden-Grifton - TBA
South Central at Southern Wayne - TBA
Tuesday, March 23
Edenton-Holmes at Camden County - 6 p.m.
Richlands at East Carteret - 6:30 p.m.
Kinston at Washington - PPD to April 5
Heidie Trask at Pender County - 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 24
John A. Holmes at Camden - 6 p.m.
