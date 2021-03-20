Advertisement

Governor Cooper orders flags lowered to honor Atlanta shooting victims

Governor Cooper ordered flags to be lowered throughout North Carolina to honor Atlanta shooting victims.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff until sunset on Monday, March 22, 2021, honoring the victims of the shootings in Atlanta.

In tribute to the eight individuals who lost their lives on Tuesday and their families in mourning, all North Carolinians are encouraged to join in lowering flags to half-staff in their honor.

Governor Cooper says, “As we come together to end the spread of COVID-19, we must come together to end racial and ethnic prejudice and violence. This year we’ve seen an alarming increase in anti-Asian hate speech and violence and it must end now.”

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

