Family and friends gather to remember the life of a Kinston man killed last weekend

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A large group of people gathered Friday to remember a Kinston man killed last weekend.

Family and friends of Jerome Gadson gathered in Kinston to mourn his death and ask the community for help to find the person who killed him.

Gadson was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting near 2210 Old Snow Hill Road. Another person was also injured in that shooting.

Gadson was 36 years-old and the father of 8 children.

Those honoring his memory gathered outside a local neighborhood store Friday evening and released balloons.

Family members said Gadson loved his children and was a great person, and whoever shot him should come forward.

“I feel like if you are man enough to shoot him, you are man enough to confess your sins. I did it, take the punishment. In a case like this, you are going to eventually anyway,” said Quarla Blackwell.

The victim’s mother, Lisa Gadson, is even offering forgiveness to the person who killed her son.

“All I want y’all to do is come and apologize. I forgive you. All I want is for you to come and apologize. That’s all, that’s all I got to say.”

Kinston police have made no arrests in the murder.

But family members say they think someone knows who killed Jerome Gadson. They say there were a lot of people at the home where the shooting happened.

Family members are asking anyone who knows something to come forward to help solve the murder.

