Elizabeth City-Pasquotank schools name interim superintendent

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education named Dr. Eddie Ingram as ECPPS interim superintendent during a committee meeting on Monday. The appointment is effective August 1 and is a homecoming for Ingram.

Dr. Ingram is a native of Elizabeth City and is returning home this summer when he retires from Berkeley County Schools in Moncks Corner, South Carolina.

According to ECPPS leaders, Ingram has an impressive career in education. He served in education for over thirty years as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, consultant with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI), executive director for personnel and secondary instruction, executive director for curriculum and instruction, and superintendent.

Dr. Ingram began his career in education at Northeastern High School, teaching English and Latin.

Dr. Ingram spoke fondly about returning to his roots. He said, “I’m honored and excited to come home and do all I can to help our community. Elizabeth City is a wonderful place that we sometimes take for granted. I’m not sure I fully appreciated this until after I left many years ago. I look forward to helping young leaders grow and help our schools develop the capacity to build high-level, consistent leadership. I hope to continue serving even after my formal tenure ends.”

Ingram holds a bachelor’s degree in Secondary English Education from Old Dominion University and a master’s degree in English Education from East Carolina University. He earned his Educational Specialist degree and Doctorate of Education from East Carolina University as well.

“The Board is pleased to have the opportunity to appoint Dr. Ingram to the position of interim superintendent on August 1, 2021, said Board Chair Sharon Warden. “Mrs. James-Davis has done a remarkable job as interim superintendent, and we are extremely grateful for her service in this role.

James-Davis stated personal reasons for her request to move back into the role of Chief of Human Resources for the district.

Warden said Dr. Ingram and Mrs. James-Davis worked together previously, and they look forward to serving ECPPS together again.

