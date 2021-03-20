Durham VA Health Care System hosts walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - The Durham VA Health Care System is hosting a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday and they are accepting walk-in appointments for enrolled Veterans.
Enrolled Veterans that were not able to schedule an appointment over the phone due to high call volumes can walk-in and receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Veterans that are not enrolled in VA may register Saturday at the Durham VA Medical Center.
Walk-in appointments are until 3:00 p.m.
The Durham VA Health Care System has opened the availability of the COVID-19 Vaccine to all enrolled Veterans despite age, medical condition, or profession.
Veterans seeking additional information can visit the Durham VA website.
