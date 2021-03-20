Advertisement

Durham VA Health Care System hosts walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans

Vaccine providers are allowed to give doses to people who are outside of the phase eligibility,...
Vaccine providers are allowed to give doses to people who are outside of the phase eligibility, but only as a last resort.((AP Photo/Jessica Hill))
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - The Durham VA Health Care System is hosting a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday and they are accepting walk-in appointments for enrolled Veterans.

Enrolled Veterans that were not able to schedule an appointment over the phone due to high call volumes can walk-in and receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Veterans that are not enrolled in VA may register Saturday at the Durham VA Medical Center.

Walk-in appointments are until 3:00 p.m.

The Durham VA Health Care System has opened the availability of the COVID-19 Vaccine to all enrolled Veterans despite age, medical condition, or profession.

Veterans seeking additional information can visit the Durham VA website.

