Durham VA Health Care System hosts walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans

DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - The Durham VA Health Care System is hosting a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday and they are accepting walk-in appointments for enrolled Veterans.

Enrolled Veterans that were not able to schedule an appointment over the phone due to high call volumes can walk-in and receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Veterans that are not enrolled in VA may register Saturday at the Durham VA Medical Center.

Walk-in appointments are until 3:00 p.m.

The Durham VA Health Care System has opened the availability of the COVID-19 Vaccine to all enrolled Veterans despite age, medical condition, or profession.

Veterans seeking additional information can visit the Durham VA website.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.