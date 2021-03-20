Charlie’s Forecast: Windy weather keeps us cool

Wind Advisory: A wind advisory will be in effect for Dare, Hyde, Tyrrell and eastern Carteret counties through 8:00 am Saturday. Wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph from the northeast will be likely at times through Saturday morning.

Coastal Flood Warning: A coastal flood warning will be in effect for the Outer Banks from Buxton northward through 5:00 pm Saturday. Water rises of 2 to 4 feet above normal will be possible along the ocean side of the Outer Banks through Saturday.

Coastal Flood Advisory: A coastal flood advisory will be in effect for Ocracoke Island, Craven and eastern Carteret counties through 5:00 pm Saturday. Water rises of 1 to 2 feet above normal will be possible along the soundside of Ocracoke Island and eastern Carteret county as well as the Neuse river basin from New Bern to the Pamlico Sound.

Saturday & Sunday

With a low pressure system to our southeast and a high pressure system to our northwest, we’ll see strong winds today and tomorrow. Winds will blow in out of the northeast at 15 to 20 mph for inland communities while folks along the coast will see wind speeds between 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. This steady and strong flow will help keep our temperatures about ten degrees cooler than normal. Highs will hit the mid 50s today and the upper 50s on Sunday. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy due to the low pressure system off our coast. The system will bring a slight chance of rain to the coast Sunday while Saturday stays dry.

Monday

The low pressure system that kept us breezy over the weekend will be pulling away from the East as we start the week. The low will still be close enough to keep the clouds intact and the light coastal rain showers going. However, this will help dry us out for the middle of the work week. Highs will start to rise as the low heads northward and shifts our winds. Expect temperatures in the low 60s during the afternoon before dropping into the upper 40s overnight.