Carteret County Health Department holds drive-thru rabies vaccine clinic

(WTVY)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - – Carteret County Health Department will host a free drive-thru rabies vaccine clinic on Saturday, March 20th.

Pet owners can bring their cats, dogs and ferrets from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the front parking area of the health department at 3820 bridges street in Morehead City. This event is free for county residents. Face coverings will be required.

Animal control staff will provide the one-year rabies vaccines for cats, dogs and ferrets, but they must be at least four months old.

After receiving the one-year rabies vaccination from Animal Control, next year pets will be eligible to receive a three-year rabies vaccination from a local veterinarian.

All dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a crate.

Animal Control staff will ask for pets’ weight, age and breed before issuing a vaccine certificate and rabies tag.

