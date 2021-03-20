Advertisement

Benefit bike ride held for 13-year-old Williamston boy killed in drive-by shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -

A benefit bike ride was held Saturday, in memory of the 13-year-old Williamston boy who was shot and killed last weekend. The family identifies him as KiZion Lawrence.

Headhunterz Motorcycle Club held the event at Hardee’s in Williamston. The club’s Travis Wiggin’s said they hosted the ride to lift up the family during their time of need.

“We trying, we really are trying because this needs to stop! No mother should be crying over a son, it’s senseless!” “We are here, we’ve got to bring back the village, we’ve got to bring back people in strong and showing people these young guys and young women like this that we are here for them!”

Travis Wiggins, Headhunterz Motorcycle Club

Lawrence’s Aunt, Crystal Lawrence encourages anyone with information to come forward.

“If you have any information, I would appreciate it, if they would contact the police department and I know that it’s a street code, snitching and all of that, but at the end of the day my nephew was 13, and he did not deserve this.”

Crystal Lawrence, KiZion Lawrence's aunt

According to the club, they raised $2,164 to go towards Lawrence’s funeral arrangements.

The funeral was held Saturday, March 6th at 2:00 p.m. at the United Holy Church of Deliverance in Williamston.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends and family gather to remember Kinston man killed last weekend
Family and friends gather to remember the life of a Kinston man killed last weekend
Raymond Brown is a custodian who was celebrated on Saturday with a special award by White Oak...
White Oak Elementary surprises custodian with a special award
Four people charged with voter registration fraud in NC stemming from 2016 election
Insurance companies request rate increase for mobile home policies

Latest News

New Bern welcomes new police chief
New Bern welcomes new police chief
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Coastal rain shows up as winds stay strong
The university said in a statement that all undergraduate students will be forced to...
Duke University lifts stay-in-place order Sunday
Benefit bike ride held for 13-year-old Williamston boy killed in drive-by shooting
Benefit bike ride held for 13-year-old Williamston boy killed in drive-by shooting
94-year-old World War II veteran honored in Morehead City
94-year-old World War II veteran honored in Morehead City