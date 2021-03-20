Benefit bike ride held for 13-year-old Williamston boy killed in drive-by shooting

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -

A benefit bike ride was held Saturday, in memory of the 13-year-old Williamston boy who was shot and killed last weekend. The family identifies him as KiZion Lawrence.

Headhunterz Motorcycle Club held the event at Hardee’s in Williamston. The club’s Travis Wiggin’s said they hosted the ride to lift up the family during their time of need.

“We trying, we really are trying because this needs to stop! No mother should be crying over a son, it’s senseless!” “We are here, we’ve got to bring back the village, we’ve got to bring back people in strong and showing people these young guys and young women like this that we are here for them!”

Lawrence’s Aunt, Crystal Lawrence encourages anyone with information to come forward.

“If you have any information, I would appreciate it, if they would contact the police department and I know that it’s a street code, snitching and all of that, but at the end of the day my nephew was 13, and he did not deserve this.”

According to the club, they raised $2,164 to go towards Lawrence’s funeral arrangements.

The funeral was held Saturday, March 6th at 2:00 p.m. at the United Holy Church of Deliverance in Williamston.

