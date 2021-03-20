Beaufort County road to close during bridge replacement

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A section of a Beaufort County road will be closed for the next several months while N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews replace a bridge.

The bridge on Possum Track Road over Chocowinity Creek will be replaced. It was built in 1976.

The section of roadway near N.C. 33 will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Monday. Construction is expected to last through late August.

During the closure, motorists will be detoured onto Edwards Road, Dixon Road and N.C. 33 to return to Possum Track Road.

