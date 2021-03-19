Advertisement

Vaccine clinic to be held in Kinston for essential Latino workers

Prairie Lakes Healthcare will be hosting weekly vaccination events as the state moves into...
(Dakota News Now)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN) is partnering with the Kinston Community Health Center and the Lenoir County Health Department to operate a vaccination clinic aimed at reaching essential Latino workers.

The vaccinations are by appointment only, and those interested must call to register.

Registration can be done by phone Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm at 252-367-8779 or 252-367-9708.

Executive Director of AMEXCAN Juvencio Rocha-Peralta says, “The purpose in this partnership is to reach the Latino community in the Kinston and surrounding areas so they may register to be vaccinated and benefit from the vaccine and to provide continued support in the battle against COVID-19, and to inform the Latino community of upcoming vaccine clinics in other areas of eastern North Carolina.”

Currently, those over 65 years of age, teachers, school support staff, and child care providers, and now essential workers are eligible to be vaccinated.

