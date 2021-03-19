Advertisement

US sets another one-day record for air travel

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. has set a new one-day air travel record since the pandemic started.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.4 million people at airports across the country Thursday.

The previous record, set only a week ago, was 1.3 million people.

In the last seven days, more than 8.8 million people flew. This weekend is typically a popular time for travel since many schools are on spring break.

Health officials are still warning Americans to avoid travel as COVID-19 cases surge in some states.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the injured child was in this pickup truck.
UPDATE: Troopers release names in crash that killed two people, injured child
Gardnerville Vol. Fire Department
UPDATE: Teen caught in Pitt County fire truck joyride
New Bern woman scammed out of $1800.
New Bern woman scammed out of $1,800
It was the governor's first visit to the mass vaccination center in Greenville.
Gov. Cooper visits mass vaccination clinic in Greenville
Friends and family gather to remember Kinston man killed last weekend
Family and friends gather to remember the life of a Kinston man killed last weekend

Latest News

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, second from right, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis...
Sister Jean gets the vaccine and seat at the NCAA Tournament
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
‘Speak out:’ Biden, Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
Biden, Harris comfort Asian-American community in pain