Tornado Alerts: Understand Watch and Warning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Of the hundreds of thousands of thunderstorms occurring across the U.S. each year, about 1,300 tornadoes develop. That’s according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, Storm Prediction Center.

Chief of Forecast Operations Bill Bunting said it’s quite rare for a tornado to develop, which is caused by a rotating thunderstorm, referred to as a supercell, that develops “sufficient rotation near the ground that it can become concentrated into that vertical column of rapidly rotating air.”

However uncommon the set of conditions are for a tornado to develop, they’re capable of significant damage, which is why he says it’s important to take storms seriously by understanding the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning and to be prepared.

“A tornado watch simply means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms to develop. Typically it covers large parts of the state or multiple states and is typically in effect for four to six hours. You don’t change your plans necessarily when a watch is issued but you step up your monitoring of the weather,” Bunting said.”

A warning on the other hand is a very focused, 30 to 60 minute alert from local National Weather Service offices, meaning that a severe thunderstorm or tornado has developed and it’s approaching your area.”

Eastern Carolina counties stay updated with NWS Forecast Office Newport/Morehead City for weather alerts. Bunting said each weather event has varying degrees of predictability, so in this particular event, alerts for potential tornadoes were sent out last Saturday.

“As the event gets closer and details get clearer, then they can convey that to [local] officials,” Bunting said.

While you may have time to prepare under a Tornado Watch, it may not be the same with a Tornado Warning.

Jones County Emergency Services Director Tim Pike said both should be taken seriously.

“A watch means conditions are favorable and a tornado can pop up anywhere at any time at the right conditions,” Pike said. “Just because you haven’t seen one doesn’t mean the potential is not there.”

When conditions are favorable, it doesn’t mean a tornado is going to hit but it increases awareness.

“When a watch is issued, I would start thinking, “Where am I going to be in the next few hours?” Bunting said. “Am I going to be on the golf course on a lake, someplace that’s particularly vulnerable? Regardless of where you are, just give it a little thought to “Where would I seek shelter if a severe storm was approaching that location?” Think about it now, don’t wait until the skies are darkening and the winds are picking up.”

When a Tornado Warning is issued, that means one has been spotted already or indicated on the radar.

By understanding these alerts, local EMS officials are on standby and prepared to assist when it’s dangerous, such as Lenoir County who looked back at their experience with other natural disasters such as hurricanes.

“I think just the experience that Lenoir County’s first responders have in dealing with flood situations and high winds associated with those hurricanes, even though we’re not a coastal county,” Lenoir County EMS Director Jerri King said. “I think that prepares us, and so we kind of stay in a readiness mode just from dealing with those from year to year.”

Tornadoes are unexpected and can pop up anywhere, unlike hurricanes where you can plan, according to Pike.

“Twice a day, we’ll get updates from the National Weather Service and that is forwarded out to all the county leadership, all the fire departments, EMS, everything that we get, they get.”

There are several weather apps you can download to stay updated with weather alerts, including the WITN Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.