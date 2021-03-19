Gov. Cooper visits mass vaccination clinic in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper was in Greenville Friday morning to visit a mass vaccination clinic.

The governor toured Vidant’s large-scale vaccine clinic at the Greenville Convention Center. Vidant opened the clinic on Jan. 25, with the initial goal of administering more than 4,000 vaccines per week. Vidant says on Saturday they will exceed inoculating 50,000 people.

“North Carolina continues to get shots into people’s arms in a way that’s fast and fair. We’re committed to making sure that people getting this vaccine look like the make-up of our population, and outreach efforts like we’re seeing today are helping us get there.”

Joining the governor was DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, several state lawmakers, Mayor P.J. Connelly, Pitt County Health Director Dr. John SIlvernail, and Vidant CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum.

“The Large-Scale Vaccine Clinic is a demonstration of the incredible collaboration here in eastern North Carolina between Vidant, Pitt County and East Carolina University. Gov. Cooper understands, as we all do, the importance of partnership and access to high-quality health care in the East.”

“I think this is one of those events that shows that when you make those connections into the community...you’re going to see a lot of folks who want their vaccine right now,” said Dr. Cohen.

While North Carolina continues their vaccine rollout with restrictions and a mask mandate in place, other states have scrapped such mandates.

WITN’s Nikki Hauser asked the governor whether he thinks the actions of those states affects the efforts made here.

“I’m concerned about it,” Cooper replied. “Particularly since some of those states that have done away with their mask mandates border North Carolina. We know that this virus does not respect state boundaries.”

Cooper also mentioned that a clinic like this helps to combat vaccine reluctance.

“Right now we’re building this foundation to rid ourselves of vaccine hesitancy. We’re going to want as many people to get vaccinated as possible,” he said.

Cooper has traveled to various cities and towns throughout the state to see how vaccine clinics are run.

The state department of Health and Human Services reported this week that over 13% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.