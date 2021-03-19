Sen. Burr, Maine senator eye streamlined student loan repayment options

PORTLAND, M.E. (AP) - A pair of senators is trying again to bring changes to student loan repayment that they say would be simpler for borrowers.

Independent Sen. Angus King and Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina said Thursday they have proposed reforms to streamline the federal student loan repayment process.

The senators say the legislation would create two repayment plans, one of which would be a fixed, 10-year repayment plan.

The senators say the other repayment method would be a ``single, simplified income-driven repayment option.’'

