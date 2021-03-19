Advertisement

Saving Graces: McGee

McGee is a soft spoken boy who enjoys being around people.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Volunteers with Saving Graces 4 Felines say they have a momma’s boy who is looking for his forever home.

McGee is a soft spoken boy who enjoys being around people. Volunteers say he is well-behaved and likes to curl up in blankets and watch TV.

One of his eyes if cloudy because of an infection he had as a baby, but volunteers say this does not cause any issues currently. They say he sees fine with his other eye and it doesn’t dampen his happiness in any way!

He is described as sharp, active and full of cuteness.

Saving Graces says potential adopters can apply online and they will meet potential adopters by appointment only at PetSmart.

