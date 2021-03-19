Advertisement

Rocky Mount’s interim police chief resigns; leaving follows officers disciplined for social media videos

Citing unforeseen circumstances, Interim Police Chief George Robinson voluntarily resigned from his position, effective immediately.
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Rocky Mount Police Department has a new interim chief after the former interim resigned Thursday, citing unforeseen circumstances.

In an e-mail, Rocky Mount City Media Relations Specialist Jessie Nunery said, Interim Police Chief George Robinson voluntarily resigned from his position, effective immediately.

The news comes just hours after news that several Rocky Mount police officers were disciplined for being in videos officials say violated the city’s social media policy.

Rocky Mount police officers disciplined for social media videos

City leaders said Robinson spent his entire 30-year public service career with the Rocky Mount Police Department and served as Police Chief from March 2019 until his retirement on December 1st, 2020. Robinson returned on an interim basis on January 18, 2021, as Small-Toney’s search for a permanent chief took longer than expected.

According to the release, City Manager Rochelle Small-Toney has now appointed Captain Charles Williams as interim police chief.

“I am thankful for Chief Robinson’s service to our organization,” Small-Toney said. “I’m confident in Charles Williams’ abilities to guide the department until the end of our search for the city of Rocky Mount’s next police chief.”

Williams will be serving his second stint as interim police chief, having served in the same position from December 1, 2020 - January 17, 2021. Williams is in his 26th year with the Rocky Mount Police Department and was promoted to Captain in October 2020.

