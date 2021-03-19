Advertisement

Rocky Mount police make arrest in mall shooting

Shyheem Smith
Shyheem Smith(Rocky Mount police)
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they made an arrest in the shooting last weekend at the mall in Rocky Mount.

Shyheem Smith was charged with two counts of injury to personal property and discharging a firearm within the city limits, according to Rocky Mount police.

The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. at Golden East Crossing Mall.

Officers say no one was injured but several vehicles in the parking lot near Dunham Sports were damaged.

Smith was arrested Thursday and given a $10,000 secured bond.

