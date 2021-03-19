Advertisement

Piedmont Triad area deals with storm damage

A home in Burlington is damaged after severe storms rolled through Thursday.
A home in Burlington is damaged after severe storms rolled through Thursday.(Joe Moore)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A home in Burlington is damaged after severe storms rolled through Thursday.

Homeowner, Joe Moore said he was on his way home when his son called and said their barn had been hit and their fence was gone. Luckily, no one was hurt. The Moore family, like thousands of others in the western part of our state, lost power.

A fence at a home in Burlington was destroyed in severe storms Thursday.
A fence at a home in Burlington was destroyed in severe storms Thursday.(Joe Moore)

Areas in High Point also had extensive damage. Strong winds ripped off the door at a motel and also blew out car windows in the parking lot.

Counties in the Piedmont Triad were under a tornado warning for several hours.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the injured child was in this pickup truck.
UPDATE: Troopers release names in crash that killed two people, injured child
Gardnerville Vol. Fire Department
UPDATE: Teen caught in Pitt County fire truck joyride
New Bern woman scammed out of $1800.
New Bern woman scammed out of $1,800
It was the governor's first visit to the mass vaccination center in Greenville.
Gov. Cooper visits mass vaccination clinic in Greenville
Friends and family gather to remember Kinston man killed last weekend
Family and friends gather to remember the life of a Kinston man killed last weekend

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Windy weather keeps us cool
Elizabeth City - Pasquotank Schools name Elizabeth City native as interim superintendent
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank schools name interim superintendent
Family and friends gather to remember the life of a Kinston man killed last weekend
Family and friends gather to remember the life of a Kinston man killed last weekend
New UNC System website launches to increase access to research
New website launches to increase access to research and educational resources
Friends and family gather to remember Kinston man killed last weekend
Family and friends gather to remember the life of a Kinston man killed last weekend