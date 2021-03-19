Piedmont Triad area deals with storm damage

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A home in Burlington is damaged after severe storms rolled through Thursday.

Homeowner, Joe Moore said he was on his way home when his son called and said their barn had been hit and their fence was gone. Luckily, no one was hurt. The Moore family, like thousands of others in the western part of our state, lost power.

A fence at a home in Burlington was destroyed in severe storms Thursday. (Joe Moore)

Areas in High Point also had extensive damage. Strong winds ripped off the door at a motel and also blew out car windows in the parking lot.

Counties in the Piedmont Triad were under a tornado warning for several hours.

