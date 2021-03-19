Onslow County traffic stop leads to drug arrest

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Chinquapin man has been arrested after deputies found a pistol, drugs and cash during a traffic stop search.

On Thursday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit pulled over Justin Pickett, 29, for speeding.

After deputies recognized Pickett for previous drug arrests, a K-9 was used to alert officials to the presence of narcotics.

During their search, deputies seized a loaded pistol, black tar heroin, oxycodone, heroin, marijuana, various forms of drug paraphernalia, and $2,470 in cash.

Deputies arrested Pickett, who is also on probation in Duplin County for felony possession of a firearm.

Pickett is charged with two felony counts of trafficking opium or heroin, two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by felon, simple possession schedule VI controlled substance, and simple possession schedule II controlled substance.

Pickett is being held at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $65,000 secured bond.

