New Bern woman scammed out of $1,800

By Amber Lake
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A woman here in eastern Carolina is out $1,800 after she says she fell victim to an IRS scam.

Janice Philipp lost that money just weeks after losing her husband.

Philipp said she received a phone call Thursday morning, from a guy who said he was with the IRS and said Philipp had issues with her taxes from 2009-2015.

Philipp has been using the same accountant for years, so she says she was confused, but says she was scared.

Philipp said the man on the other end of the line had her name, her address, and she said he even knew how much money she had.

Philipp said she was told to get gift cards and then scratch off the back to see the numbers and give the caller the numbers so he could use the cards.

But after getting out as much money she could for the giftcards and doing what the caller asked, she decided to call her bank and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, she wants to warn others.

The IRS says thousands of people have lost millions and their personal information to tax scams.

They say they do NOT contact taxpayers through email, text messages or social media.

