COVID vaccine teams going out into communities to vaccinate people

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Efforts continue to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to underserved communities in the East, and New Dimensions Community Church in Greenville hosted a free vaccination clinic Thursday to keep vaccinations growing.

Staff and students from the Brody School of Medicine gave out the shots at the clinic to bring the vaccine directly to members of the community.

Pastor Eve Rogers says it’s important that financial and transportation challenges don’t become obstacles to getting the vaccine.

“Those who are from low socioeconomic groups, Amen, who perhaps don’t have health insurance, don’t have access to normal healthcare as they need. We want to make sure that we get to those persons so that they can get vaccinated.”

The Brody School of Medicine plans to hold another mobile clinic at the Farmville Housing Authority in Pitt County next Thursday.

