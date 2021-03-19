Jones scores in last minute of OT, Columbus beats Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Seth Jones scored his second goal with 50.4 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes. Kevin Stenlund also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Oliver Bjorkstrand assisted on all three goals. Sebastian Aho scored twice for the Hurricanes.

Carolina has dropped two straight after an eight-game winning streak. This was the fourth Columbus game in a row to go beyond regulation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.