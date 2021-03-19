Advertisement

Jones scores in last minute of OT, Columbus beats Carolina

Seth Jones scored his second goal with 50.4 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Carolina Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic, right, makes a save as teammate Andrei Svechnikov, left,...
Carolina Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic, right, makes a save as teammate Andrei Svechnikov, left, defends against Columbus Blue Jackets' Riley Nash during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete | AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Seth Jones scored his second goal with 50.4 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes. Kevin Stenlund also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Oliver Bjorkstrand assisted on all three goals. Sebastian Aho scored twice for the Hurricanes.

Carolina has dropped two straight after an eight-game winning streak. This was the fourth Columbus game in a row to go beyond regulation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the injured child was in this pickup truck.
UPDATE: Troopers release names in crash that killed two people, injured child
Gardnerville Vol. Fire Department
UPDATE: Teen caught in Pitt County fire truck joyride
New Bern woman scammed out of $1800.
New Bern woman scammed out of $1,800
It was the governor's first visit to the mass vaccination center in Greenville.
Gov. Cooper visits mass vaccination clinic in Greenville
Friends and family gather to remember Kinston man killed last weekend
Family and friends gather to remember the life of a Kinston man killed last weekend

Latest News

Terquavion Smith plays football for Farmville Central
J.H. Rose, Tarboro and Farmville Central roll in Week 4 of high school football
ECU football HC Mike Houston - 1st spring practice 2021
ECU football kicks off spring practice Friday
Terquavion Smith plays football for Farmville Central
J.H. Rose, Tarboro and Farmville Central roll in Week 4 of high school football
ECU football HC Mike Houston - 1st spring practice 2021
ECU football kicks off spring practice Friday
Illinois State at ECU Baseball
No. 9 ECU baseball walks-off Illinois State, 4-3, in 11 innings