Funderburk, Bates spark N.C. State in NIT opener

North Carolina State defeated Davidson 75-61 in a first round NIT game
North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts yells to his players during the first half against...
North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts yells to his players during the first half against Charleston Southern in an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)(Ethan Hyman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT
DENTON, Texas (AP) - DJ Funderburk and Manny Bates combined for 35 points on 15-of-17 shooting and North Carolina State defeated Davidson 75-61 in a first round NIT game.

Funderburk matched his season high with 21 points, hitting 8 of 10 shots and grabbing seven rebounds. Bates went 7 for 7 for 14 points and had seven rebounds. Jericole Hellems added 13 points for the Wolfpack.

They will face in the winner of Friday’s game between Buffalo and Colorado State in the second round next Thursday. Luka Brajkovic scored 15 points for the Wildcats.

