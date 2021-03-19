Advertisement

Craven County middle & high schools switching to in-person

(WITN)
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina school system is switching to Plan A for middle and high school students.

The Craven County School Board voted unanimously Thursday to return the students to four-day-a-week in-person learning.

Craven County says Wednesday will remain a remote learning day in the county.

The switch begins April 15th and was made possible by the passage of compromise legislation endorsed by Gov. Roy Cooper and GOP lawmakers that became law last Thursday.

Several other county school systems have already chosen to switch to Plan A.

