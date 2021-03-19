CMN radiothon wraps up first day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The first day of the 24th annual CMN Music for Miracles radiothon is in the books and it brought in just over $43,000.

The radiothon on Inner Banks Media stations raises money to help sick and injured kids at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

The money benefits the programs and services which include pediatric inpatient and outpatient visits from 29 Eastern Carolina counties. 100 percent of donations support the programs and services at the hospital.

The radiothon kicked off at 6:00 Thursday morning and will resume Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Inner Banks President Henry Hinton says they look forward to the event every year. “It’s pretty awesome to be able to include the community in raising funds for something that’s so incredibly important for all of Eastern North Carolina.”

WITN is a proud supporter of the Children’s Miracle Network.

If you would like to donate you can call 1-800-673-5437.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.