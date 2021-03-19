Advertisement

CMN radiothon wraps up first day

By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The first day of the 24th annual CMN Music for Miracles radiothon is in the books and it brought in just over $43,000.

The radiothon on Inner Banks Media stations raises money to help sick and injured kids at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

The money benefits the programs and services which include pediatric inpatient and outpatient visits from 29 Eastern Carolina counties. 100 percent of donations support the programs and services at the hospital.

The radiothon kicked off at 6:00 Thursday morning and will resume Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Inner Banks President Henry Hinton says they look forward to the event every year. “It’s pretty awesome to be able to include the community in raising funds for something that’s so incredibly important for all of Eastern North Carolina.”

WITN is a proud supporter of the Children’s Miracle Network.

If you would like to donate you can call 1-800-673-5437.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the injured child was in this pickup truck.
UPDATE: Troopers release names in crash that killed two people, injured child
Gardnerville Vol. Fire Department
UPDATE: Teen caught in Pitt County fire truck joyride
New Bern woman scammed out of $1800.
New Bern woman scammed out of $1,800
It was the governor's first visit to the mass vaccination center in Greenville.
Gov. Cooper visits mass vaccination clinic in Greenville
Friends and family gather to remember Kinston man killed last weekend
Family and friends gather to remember the life of a Kinston man killed last weekend

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Windy weather keeps us cool
Elizabeth City - Pasquotank Schools name Elizabeth City native as interim superintendent
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank schools name interim superintendent
Family and friends gather to remember the life of a Kinston man killed last weekend
Family and friends gather to remember the life of a Kinston man killed last weekend
New UNC System website launches to increase access to research
New website launches to increase access to research and educational resources
Friends and family gather to remember Kinston man killed last weekend
Family and friends gather to remember the life of a Kinston man killed last weekend