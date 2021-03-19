CMN Radiothon tops $100,000

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The two day Music for Miracles radiothon on Inner Banks Media radio stations to benefit Maynard Children’s Hospital raised more than $100,000.

The fundraising event, in its 24th year, aired from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m Thursday & Friday on 107.9 and other IBX stations and brought in $101,451.

The money benefits the programs and services at the hospital which include pediatric inpatient and outpatient visits from 29 Eastern Carolina counties. 100 percent of donations support the programs and services at the hospital.

In 1998, the first radiothon raised $5,400. That total is now more than $3.4 million.

