Absentee ballot turn-in deadline moved up in NC Senate bill

FILE - stacks of ballot envelopes (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Some Republicans have filed a bill proposing absentee ballots in North Carolina must be received by county election officials by Election Day or the primary election date to be counted.

The measure was filed on Thursday in the Senate. It also would move up the usual deadline to request a mail-in ballot by one week.

The legislation comes as GOP lawmakers remain upset about a legal settlement last fall that extended the time to receive mailed ballots six days beyond what state law directs. That case went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Any change would need House and Senate approval.

