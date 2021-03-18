UPDATE: Troopers release names in crash that killed two people, injured child

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers have released the names of the two people killed in a crash in Lenoir County on Thursday.

The Highway Patrol says 45-year-old Brion Ormond from Hookerton and 53-year-old Emma Gatlin died in the crash. It happened at around 2:15 p.m. on U.S. 258 South of Kinston in front of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Troopers say 1-year-old Caleb Stephens was in a car seat and properly restrained in the pickup truck was injured and rushed to the hospital. Investigators say he was in the car with Gatlin. We are not sure of the relationship between the two.

Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash this afternoon in Lenoir County.

The Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 2:15 p.m. on U.S. 258 South of Kinston in front of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Troopers say the SUV, which was heading north, crossed the center line and hit the southbound pickup truck.

A child who was in a car seat and properly restrained in the pickup truck was injured and rushed to the hospital.

U.S. 258 was closed down until just before 5:00 p.m.

Troopers say they recovered a lot of evidence as to why the accident happened, but right now they’re not releasing that information yet.

Both drivers were killed in this crash Thursday afternoon. (WITN)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.