Sheriff’s office mourning death of Pitt County detention officer

Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A local sheriff’s office is mourning the death of one of their own.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says that Detention Officer Alton Davis, 41, died Wednesday morning.

We don’t know the circumstances of Davis’ death but the sheriff’s office said it was unexpected.

Davis has been with the sheriff’s office since 2005.

“Sheriff Paula Dance and all the men and women of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office would like to send our prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Detention Officer Alton Davis,” the sheriff’s office said.

Flags at both the Pitt County Courthouse and Pitt County Detention Center have been lowered to half staff.

