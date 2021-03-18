Advertisement

Schools let out early to avoid storm effects, possible tornadoes

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Schools dismissed their students at noon Thursday ahead of high winds and possible tornadoes in the area.

“I am concerned about the kids all the time,” said bus driver Mary Houk. “I don’t want them to be on bad roads...it’s just not good.”

Patrick Phillippe, the Principal of Woodington Middle School, said the plan is to make sure the students and bus drivers get home safe.

“We have a lot of back roads on the southern side and a lot of twisting and turning of buses,” explained Phillippe.

“With the possibility of sustained winds coming in, high winds, we want to get those buses out as quickly as we can and get them back.”

He said with half of the students at home with virtual learning, the bus routes are quicker. That’s why drivers were able to get kids home in a short amount of time before any major storm effects set in.

