Rocky Mount police officers disciplined because of social media videos

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Rocky Mount Police Department is reporting disciplining five police officers seen in social media videos that circulated on the internet.

City leaders did not detail the incidents or language in the video but are referring to the City of Rocky Mount’s social media policy (section 6.2 part C).

According to Rocky Mount Police, the policy states unacceptable actions by employees include: “Engaging in vulgar language, obscenities, defamatory or abusive language, and language that is deemed offensive.” In addition, the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics states, “I will keep my private life unsullied as an example to all and will behave in a manner that does not bring discredit to me or to my agency.”

In a media release on Thursday, Community Resource and Public Information Officer Corporal Ricky Jackson said,The behavior displayed by these employees is unacceptable, exhibited poor judgment, and will not be tolerated by anyone employed with the Rocky Mount Police Department. Jackson added, “We will continue to educate our staff on social media training in an effort to prevent this from occurring in the future.”

Police say they conducted an internal investigation, and took disciplinary actions against the officers involved, but did not give details of those actions.

