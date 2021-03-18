Onslow emergency officials, past tornado victims prepare for potentially “once-in-a-decade” threat

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It feels like déjà vu for a small community in Piney Green.

The county is preparing for what they’re calling a once-in-a-decade storm threat, nearly ten years to the day after a tornado ripped through a small community destroying dozens of homes in 2011.

“All we heard was a rumble,” said Dyann Hudson, who was home at the time. “It was raining in the house. And someone was knocking on the door and saying, ‘Is anybody alive in here?’”

Her home was a total loss. It took months to rebuild from the ground-up.

“Now, every time there is a tornado warning, I get really anxious,” said Hudson.

And this year, a new threat. Hudson is preparing for another significant threat of tornadoes, nearly ten years after the last one.

“It does put us on a little more heightened awareness that we want to make sure that we’re prepared for this,” said Norman Bryson, director of emergency services for Onslow County.

His team is gearing up, doubling his staff, and bringing in a specialized team of emergency responders able to respond to water rescues and medical calls, if need be.

The 911 call center is at full-staff, ready for whatever the storm has to bring.

“In the end, we would hope that we’re preparing for nothing,” said Bryson. “But, the reality is there could be 30 tornadoes tonight that could hit every other county around Onslow County, or there could be one tornado, and the only place it hits is Onslow County. We can’t predict where it’s going to be or what it’s going to do, so we have to take the precautions.”

Hudson sure does hope it’s nothing, too. She’s dealing with the possibility of yet another scary storm repeat.

“If you are under a tornado watch, by the time they say tornado warning, the tornado is here,” said Hudson. “So, I don’t feel like there’s anything you can do except I get in the closet with a pillow and a blanket and pray.”

Onslow County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics closed at 3 p.m. Thursday. Anyone who had an appointment after that time received scheduled appointments, according to county officials.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.